Covid shows no sign of easing

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s fight against COVID-19 seems far from over as cases of the new variant keep surging, with the number of those in critical condition rising from 44 on Saturday to 56 yesterday.

There were 14 deaths.

The country has 1,206 new cases while 210 patients are on oxygen therapy in isolation centres countrywide.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in a statement yesterday that of the 6,945 active cases, 6,531 are under home management while 414 are admitted to quarantine centres.

“The four of the 14 new deaths were picked in Lusaka and three on the Copperbelt. Luapula, Central and Muchinga recorded two deaths each while North-Western had one death,” Dr Chanda said.

The minister said cumulatively, the country's coronavirus deaths stand at 853, including 395 which were directly caused by the