Covid patients fast filling up hospitals

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE country’s health facilities are fast filling up with Covid-19 patients and will soon be overwhelmed if laxity in adhering to prevention measures continues. Isolation and treatment facilities, including private hospitals, are receiving patients at a fast rate, with 88 being admitted in the 24 hours leading to yesterday. On Tuesday, 60 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the facilities in one day amidst increased coronavirus-associated deaths.

There has been a resurgence in cases after three months of a lull, with health authorities warning that the third wave – previously a distant threat – now at the doorstep. Over 1,300 people have died of the disease since it broke out in the country in March last year and health experts fear it could be worse if the guard is dropped. The third wave has come at the height of political rally campaigns ahead of the August 12 general elections, forcing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to suspend rallies. While the Patriotic Front says it will abide by the directive to save lives, the United Party for National Development, which is the biggest opposition party, has refused, challenging the decision in the courts of law. But in a statement yesterday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama warned that the unprecedented situation risks overwhelming the health system if the casual approach continues. Health facilities are receiving severe patients in isolation centres, leaving health workers with little to do to change the situation. Dr Malama said preventing and mitigating infections in communities should be