Covid pandemic one year on

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IT IS over a year since the country recorded its first case of COVID-19, and many are still counting the cost of the global pandemic – job loss, loss of business or, for many, loss of a loved one.

And yet, the pandemic is still raging, with the Ministry of Health still recording infections and deaths caused by this respiratory disease.

The economy is also still buckling under the pandemic.

A year ago, when the pandemic arrived in our country, the victims were nameless and faceless individuals, but when the infections escalated, there was no more need for secrecy or confidentiality.

Prominent figures came out to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19, among them Vice-President Inonge Wina, former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, and many other private individuals.

At that point, reality had dawned on many citizens that the country had not been spared by the pandemic.

But it was months later when some prominent figures, like Member of Parliament for Mwansabombwe Rogers Mwewa, succumbed to the illness, that the nation was faced with a dark reality.

Many other prominent figures, among them Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Muyovwe, journalist Gerald Mwale and Catholic priest Charles Chilinda would succumb.

On December 10, 2020, the second wave was confirmed; the country recorded an increase in the number of cases as well as CLICK TO READ MORE