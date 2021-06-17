COVID pandemic hits agriculture sector

LAWRENCE KABUTU,Choma

THE COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the agriculture sector, leaving many smallholder farmers affected. A number of interventions by agricultural stakeholders and various collaborating partners have made special strides to assist those badly affected by the pandemic. The pandemic has been both a global health and economic crisis, leading to an economic downturn and exerting further stress on Zambia’s economy.

The pandemic hit after the 2019/2020 agricultural season had begun and, as such, it was expected that agricultural production would not be negatively impacted. Restrictions in movements specifically affected smallholder farmers as they were unable to move around and promote their agri-business. The six main projected impacts on food supply chains and markets for Zambia’s food system, according to Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI), included limited food access to low-income groups due to movement restrictions. Others are disruption of informal markets curtailing livelihoods, increased perishable food waste, food supply disruptions, price gouging of essential commodities and basic foodstuffs.

Smallholder farmers were negatively affected largely because their livelihoods depend on trading at various markets. The pandemic created a multiplicity of unexpected shocks to farming and socio-economic systems in Southern Province. In case of Monze and Kalomo districts, smallholder farmers supported by the Enhanced Smallholder Agri-business Promotion Programme (E-SAPP) under the commodity value chain of small-livestock in category A, were already facing a number of challenges at the inception of the pandemic. These include not having bulking facilities to sell their livestock products and crop produce in far-flung areas where they are domiciled. Others include poor rural road network, water crisis, and no start-up capital among smallholder farmers. Though there are a few farming as a business schools (Faabs) that have exceptionally performed well in Southern Province, such as Magoye Chabota in Monze district, the majority of smallholder farmer groups have CLICK TO READ MORE