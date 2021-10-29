COVID nearly trapped us

VICTOR KALALANDA, Illinois, USA

YOU must have heard that lockdowns have resumed in China due to a COVID-19 outbreak caused by the more virulent Delta variant. To give you an idea of what is happening there, four million people in that country’s Lanzhou city cannot move around anymore but stay indoors in accordance with government orders aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded and notorious virus. If you are a foreigner, this could mean you are trapped and will not be able to leave that country and see your loved ones for some time. I was triggered when I heard about this possible crisis because of what happened to a group of young Zambians in Zurich, Switzerland, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

I was a member of that team. Despite the story’s nearly traumatic ending, it had begun on a clearly upbeat note earlier in 2019. We were scheduled to attend one of the world’s most prestigious internship programmes called the B360 Education Partnerships, which facilitates African development every year by organising training opportunities in Switzerland for a selected group of talented and deserving young African students. In Zambia, B360 partners with the University of Zambia (UNZA) in the departments of media studies, engineering, and also economics, where the best students are subjected to an exacting screening process before selection. This has been ongoing for many years, with other students being picked from countries like Namibia and Zimbabwe. In the 2020 cohort, I was culled from UNZA’s media studies department and I joined my university’s two other economics postgraduate students, Milambo and Mataa, on the programme. The three of us would be travelling outside Africa for the first time, so there was that adrenaline rush, you can imagine. The other interns included five Namibians and one Zimbabwean guy, a brilliant set handpicked to yield the best potential for the development of Africa. While I would be working in Switzerland’s robust digital marketing industry, my two Zambian colleagues would CLICK TO READ MORE