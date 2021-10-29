Features

COVID nearly trapped us

October 29, 2021
2 Min Read
BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 21: Chinese children wear protective masks as they wait to board trains at Beijing Railway station before the annual Spring Festival on January 21, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to nearly 300 in mainland China Tuesday as health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday and cases have been reported in other parts of Asia including in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

VICTOR KALALANDA, Illinois, USA

YOU must have heard that lockdowns have resumed in China due to a COVID-19 outbreak caused by the more virulent Delta variant. To give you an idea of what is happening there, four million people in that country’s Lanzhou city cannot move around anymore but stay indoors in accordance with government orders aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded and notorious virus. If you are a foreigner, this could mean you are trapped and will not be able to leave that country and see your loved ones for some time. I was triggered when I heard about this possible crisis because of what happened to a group of young Zambians in Zurich, Switzerland, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
I was a member of that team. Despite the story’s nearly traumatic ending, it had begun on a clearly upbeat note earlier in 2019. We were scheduled to attend one of the world’s most prestigious internship programmes called the B360 Education Partnerships, which facilitates African development every year by organising training opportunities in Switzerland for a selected group of talented and deserving young African students. In Zambia, B360 partners with the University of Zambia (UNZA) in the departments of media studies, engineering, and also economics, where the best students are subjected to an exacting screening process before selection. This has been ongoing for many years, with other students being picked from countries like Namibia and Zimbabwe. In the 2020 cohort, I was culled from UNZA’s media studies department and I joined my university’s two other economics postgraduate students, Milambo and Mataa, on the programme. The three of us would be travelling outside Africa for the first time, so there was that adrenaline rush, you can imagine. The other interns included five Namibians and one Zimbabwean guy, a brilliant set handpicked to yield the best potential for the development of Africa. While I would be working in Switzerland’s robust digital marketing industry, my two Zambian colleagues would CLICK TO READ MORE

 




Facebook Feed

Ad1