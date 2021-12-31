COVID knocks out Kabwata campaigns

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE will be no campaign rallies and roadshows in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. And police have divided Kabwata into four operational zones to ease public access to security.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acting chief electoral officer Royd Katongo said in a statement yesterday that the suspension of campaign rallies and roadshows in the constituency is with immediate effect. Mr Katongo said the commission yesterday met political parties participating in the by-election and resolved to suspend the rallies. “Political parties and other stakeholders are advised to use alternative campaign strategies such as mobile addresses, distribution of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd,” Mr Katongo said. He warned participating candidates that non-adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct by their handlers or campaign strategists will attract direct sanctions on them. This includes disqualification. And Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says the demarcation of Kabwata into four operational zones is also aimed at enhancing quick response to CLICK TO READ MORE