COVID jab picked

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

OVER eight million Zambians will be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus following Cabinet’ s approval of COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, commonly known as COVAX. COVAX is a global initiative whose aim is to ensure equitable access to the vaccines for the disease that has ravaged

the world. The organisation is co-led by Gavi,Vaccine Alliance, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and World Health Organisation (WHO). They intend to distribute two billion vaccines worldwide this year . Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said 3.7 million Zambians who are above 18 years will be vaccinated under the World Health Organisation-supported initiative. Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said