COVID grounds ACC, Chilufya case

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale yesterday refused to adjourn to a later date than today a case in which Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya is charged with corrupt practices.

And Chilufya’s lawyers have urged the court to discharge their client if the State is not ready to prosecute the matter.

This was after the State applied for adjournment of the case because some Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) prosecutors handling the case had tested positive for COVID-19.

ACC prosecutor Daniel Ngwira also told the court that the commission headquarters had been fumigated and operations there have been grounded because all workers have been told not to report for duty. CLICK TO READ