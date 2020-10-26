COVID down, but not out

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN THE recent past, Zambia has witnessed a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases being recorded by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Cumulatively, the country’s COVID-19 count is at 15,659 as of October 15. The country has had 14,899 recoveries, while deaths due to the virus are 115, with 231 coronavirus-associated deaths.

A few months ago, the country was gripped with fear as the MoH announced big figures in its daily briefings.

The pandemic peaked between July and August, when the ministry was reporting an average of 170 new cases on a daily basis.

The highest number of cases reported in one day was on August 16, when 493 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Since the peak, there has been a downward trend in new cases with the current situation in October where an average of 60 new cases are reported in a day.

The spread of the virus in Zambia started with only two cases on March 18, of a couple that had travelled to France.

From then, new cases were reported among a group of 26 Zambians who had travelled to Pakistan for a religious activity, which led to an outbreak into Lusaka spilling over to Kafue district.

Thereafter, the country started recording COVID-19 cases in various districts across the country, and instituted measures – including travel restrictions – in order to stop the spread.

MoH had identified truck drivers as being among the main transmitters of the virus.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director Victor Mukonka gave an overview of the COVID-19 situation in the CLICK TO READ MORE