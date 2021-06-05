COVID deaths rise

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS the third wave of coronavirus intensifies, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Zambia is rising rapidly with 13 fatalities recorded in the 48 hours preceding yesterday. On Wednesday, the country confirmed four deaths in Lusaka alone, while nine were recorded the previous day of which five were in Lusaka, three on the Copperbelt, and one in North-Western Province. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said in a COVID-19 update statement yesterday that the nine people who died on Thursday were aged between 16 and 82.

“The cumulative number of deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,297. These are classified as 734 deaths directly caused by coronavirus, and 563 COVID-19 associated deaths,” he said. Dr Malama also said 988 people tested positive to the virus out of 10,923 tests conducted in the 24 hours leading to CLICK TO READ MORE