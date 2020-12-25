COVID dampens Christmas mood

ZIO MWALE, FRANCIS LUNGU

Lusaka

CLEARLY, the 2020 festive season mood has been dampened by COVID-19, as can be seen from the shopping malls around the city – there are far fewer big shoppers strolling around the malls.

From the time COVID-19 hit the country in March, many businesses have been affected – some have been forced to close down, sending people onto streets, while many others have had their incomes reduced due to loss of business.

The country’s economy is also going through a recession, with high inflation and a weakening currency that have pushed the prices of commodities up.

For many citizens, this is not time for big spending.

Many shopping malls around Lusaka and other business places across the country have witnessed reduced numbers of customers flocking in for their Christmas shopping.

Sharon Songolo is store manager for Pick n Pay at Lusaka’s Levy shopping mall.

She says the store has recorded a low customer turnout which has adversely affected turnovers during this festive season.

Ms Songolo says many shoppers have reduced on their spending this year, especially on general merchandise and liquor.

She attributes the negative trend to COVID-19 and high inflation, now at 17 percent.

“The dollar is high (US$1=K21.15) and things generally are expensive. People are careful with spending this year. We have tried to organise some hampers but we have a few sold.

The only [things] we get to sell are groceries because those are daily needs,” she says.

Ms Songolo says a few weeks before Christmas are normally good as customers flock to the mall to mostly buy toys, decorations and liquor, but the situation is