COVID cases double in month

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE number of coronavirus patients in isolation facilities and under home management has increased from 400 at the beginning of this month to over 900 in the 24 hours preceding yesterday.

There are 936 active cases, of which 884 are under community management and 52 admitted to isolation centres.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said in a statement yesterday that the rising number of COVID-19 patients in communities demonstrates that the novel virus is actively spreading.

“It is clear today that the chances of one getting infected in our country are far much higher than it was weeks ago.

“Now more than ever, we need to see a shift in behaviour, with increased adherence to public health guidelines if we are to avoid a CLICK TO READ MORE