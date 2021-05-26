News

COVID cases double in month

May 26, 2021
1 Min Read
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patient's sample into a box during coronavirus detection tests in the virology research labs at UZ Leuven university hospital in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. China has kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted and scours for vaccines to protect the rest. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
THE number of coronavirus patients in isolation facilities and under home management has increased from 400 at the beginning of this month to over 900 in the 24 hours preceding yesterday.
There are 936 active cases, of which 884 are under community management and 52 admitted to isolation centres.
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said in a statement yesterday that the rising number of COVID-19 patients in communities demonstrates that the novel virus is actively spreading.
“It is clear today that the chances of one getting infected in our country are far much higher than it was weeks ago.
“Now more than ever, we need to see a shift in behaviour, with increased adherence to public health guidelines if we are to avoid a CLICK TO READ MORE



