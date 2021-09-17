COVID affects SDGs

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

ATTAINMENT of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been adversely affected by COVID-19, a Gates Foundation Annual Goalkeepers report has revealed. The report, which was recently launched in Seattle, United States, says updated global database has illustrated the pandemic’s adverse impact. While 90 percent of advanced economies will regain pre-pandemic per capita income by next year, only a third of low and middle-income countries are expected to do so. The report, co-authored by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, shows that disparities caused by COVID-19 remain stark, and those who have been hardest hit by the disease will be slow to recover. “Because of COVID-19, an additional 31 million people were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 compared to 2019,” reads the report in part. In last year’s Gates Foundation report, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicted a drop of 14 percentage points in global vaccine coverage effectively erasing 25 years of progress in 25 weeks. New analysis from IHME demonstrates that the decline, while still unacceptable, is only half of what was anticipated. To ensure a truly equitable recovery from the situation, the Gates Foundation has called for long-term investments in health and economies like the ones that led to rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine. The report also highlights disproportionate economic impact the pandemic has had on women globally.

In high and low-income countries alike, women have been hardest hit by the global recession triggered by the pandemic.

The report also illustrates how the “miracle” of COVID-19 vaccines was as a result of decades of investment, policies and partnerships. Gates Foundation chief executive officer Mark Suzman has recommended investment in local partners to strengthen capacities of researchers and manufacturers in low-income countries to create vaccines and medicines they need.

Mr Suzman said the only way to solve the greatest health challenges is by drawing on the innovation and talent of people globally.