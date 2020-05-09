COVID-19 survivor goes public amid stigma

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

OVINE Nyalazi’s bold decision to share a video of his experience during his isolation at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital has been hailed for helping de-stigmatise the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The video entitled ‘Inside the Isolation’ facility, which has been posted on Mr Nyalazi’s Facebook page, is dedicated to the frontline medical staff fighting COVID-19.

Mr Nyalazi, 40, was discharged from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital on Wednesday where he was quarantined after testing positive a few days ago.

He was discharged after some tests which came out negative.

“My experience at Levy Mwanawasa was one that will give me a lot of good memories. At the same time it is one that showed me how dedicated the health workers are to render their services to the people. Thumbs up to these men and women, starting from the cleaners to the doctors,” Mr Nyalazi said.

He said the environment at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, with the state-of-the-art equipment, is perfect for recovery.

“The workers are so dedicated. The facility is excellent. The diet is good. Just an average diet. Of course, you don’t expect to go to a hospital and CLICK TO READ MORE