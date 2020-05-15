COVID-19 stimulus package targets key sectors, says BoZ

ALTHOUGH every business is entitled to access the K10 billion COVID-19 stimulus package through their respective financial service providers, priority will be given to sectors which will contribute to quick economic recovery, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has said.

Last month, the central bank established a Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility (TMTRF) which allows financial service providers under its supervision to access from its funds for lending to businesses and households.

According to the BoZ K10 billion stimulus package frequently asked question report, the TMTRF will prioritise key sectors identified in the Seventh National Development Plan, particularly agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and energy.

The report says 60 percent of the funds will go to key sectors, while 40 percent will be reserved for other sectors and households. CLICK TO READ MORE