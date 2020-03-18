COVID-19: Stepping up prevention

LILLIAN BANDA, Lusaka

IT HAS become almost impossible to hold a conversation without mentioning the word coronavirus. Many of the conversations in 2020 have been dominated by it. The subject has remained the same but discussion points have been changing; and expectedly so.

The novel COVID-19 was first detected in December last year in Wuhan in China, a city with a population of 11 million, which is approximately 8,500 square kilometres.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described Europe as the new epicentre of the outbreak. Globally, there are currently over 157,400 confirmed cases and 5,800 deaths from the coronavirus.

While the official number of cases rose across Africa within days of recording a new case, the number of cases has stayed surprisingly low for a continent with nearly 1.3 billion inhabitants.

So far, Africa has recorded about 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.