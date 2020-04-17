COVID-19: Stay home for yourself, your loved ones

Dear editor,

THE COVID-19 is very bad. This insight of what patients go through is really scary.

When you get sick from coronavirus, you will have fever, a high fever, the highest fever that you have ever had in your life.

It is not going to be like the typical flu and fevers. You’re going to breathe slowly, like you’ve had a sponge stuck in your nose.

When you’ll try to fill the air in your lungs by inhaling heavily, you will feel like you are still short of breath. And that will scare you.

You are going to cough a lot, so much that you’re going to tire until you almost pass out. Every time you do it, your chest, arms, back, fingers, and toes will hurt. You will try

to catch air through the nose and you will not be able to.

So, they are going to give you oxygen and it is going to burn the entrance to your nose. That is going to hurt even more.

And if you can’t breathe, another doctor will come and put a couple of half-inch tubes down your throat to get past the bronchi and into the lungs. That is called an

artificial respirator. It is really disturbing and annoying, and on top of that, you cannot speak or eat.

You will be alone in a closed room. You will not be able to see your partner, your mother, or your father, or your children that you love so much, or your brothers; because

you may infect them with the same thing that is killing you.

You will feel so alone that you will start to cry and you will be afraid of dying. You will think of the ones you love and you will cry even more. That will worsen everything,

hence shortness of breath.

This is when you will understand why they told you: “Stay at home.” So, please stay home for yourself and your loved ones.

OSCAR MWAANGA

Southampton, United Kingdom