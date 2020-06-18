COVID-19 squeezing hospitality sector – tourism council

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Tourism Council of Zambia (TCZ) says the continued closure of regional borders and airports due to the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the hospitality industry, which has to be innovative if it is to survive under the ‘new normal’.

The hospitality sector is a multibillion-dollar industry that depends on food and beverages, travel and tourism, lodging, and recreation, as well as availability of leisure time, disposable income and complete customer satisfaction.

Council chairperson Vincent Mupwaya said currently the major challenge facing the tourism sector is the closure of borders and airports in the region.

"If the international airlines are not operating, this poses a huge challenge to hotels and upmarket restaurants that have to tap into the niche market of business travellers and