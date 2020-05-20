COVID-19 reduces ‘shakers’ production

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

NATIONAL Breweries Plc has reduced to 50 tonnes per day from 80 tonnes of maize used for beer production due to the coronavirus and plans are underway to start sourcing for raw materials locally.

“Our business has gone down because bars have been closed. This is a place where our beer is mostly consumed. We are currently ensuring that we sell to people who are going to drink from home. Our operating space has been significantly reduced,” brewery manager Joseph Takayindisa said in an interview on Monday.

Mr Takayindisa said revenue has dropped by about 65 percent due to CLICK TO READ MORE