COVID-19 medicine, test kit locked down

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SOME medical supplies and test kit for coronavirus are stuck in countries on lockdown but this will not have an effect on Zambia because Government has been stock-piling the commodities, chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said.

Ms Siliya said when she featured on a special programme on Yatsani Radio yesterday that Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu is engaging the countries where the supplies are stuck so that the goods can reach Zambia.

"We have test kit and other medical supplies which are stuck, it has been a challenge to get them into