COVID-19 lockdown tests virility in Buchi

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MELODY MUPETA,

Kitwe

SOME men in Kitwe’s Buchi Township say they have taken advantage of COVID-19 measures of staying at home to maximise on their conjugal rights, though they say it has not been easy to remain on top of the game.

The Sunday Mail last week conducted a random check in townships to try and assess how the residents are spending their free time now that bars and taverns have been closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A check in Buchi revealed that more men are now spending more time at home entertaining their spouses.

Thomas Kachembe, a resident of Buchi, says spending more time at home means engaging more in intimate activities with his wife CLICK TO READ MORE