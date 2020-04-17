COVID-19 kills Zambian in UK

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ONE more Zambian has died of coronavirus in the United States of America (USA), bringing the total number of those who have died of the virus abroad to four.

On Saturday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced that three Zambians had died of COVID-19 in the US and the United Kingdom.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji said during a press briefing yesterday that the ministry, through missions abroad, has intensified registration of Zambians in foreign countries to monitor their welfare.

"The ministry wishes to encourage Zambians abroad to pay particular attention to information being disseminated on COVID-19 and comply with the guidelines prescribed by health authorities in foreign countries to curb the spread of the disease," he said.