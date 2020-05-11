COVID-19 is tough test for Christians’ faith, says clergyman

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A SENIOR clergyman in Kabwe says the outbreak of COVID-19 presents a challenge to Christians to seriously reflect on their relationship with God.

Pentecostal Assemblies of God presiding bishop Wilson Phiri said no one knew that there would be an outbreak of a disease of the magnitude of COVID-19, which has claimed many lives worldwide.

“We are dealing with a pandemic and we don’t know when it will end. Suppose it’s two years, suppose it’s three years? Do we have enough oil to keep the lamp banning?

"And when we talk about the second coming of Christ, we don't know when Christ will come because even Christ does not