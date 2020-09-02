COVID-19 has changed beer drinking habits among people

I WONDER what would happen if production and sale of beer were completely banned due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. I would foresee mass protests by people who depend on liquor to earn a living and those who enjoy drinking it because beer has huge influence on people’s lives across the world.

Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks globally after water and tea. Beer is commonly brewed from malted barley, wheat, maize and rice. In Zambia, alcohol is also brewed from millet, sorghum and honey. According to the history, the first chemically confirmed barley beer dates back 5000 BC in Iran and was

recorded in the written history of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. In Mesopotamia, the present day Iran, the oldest evidence of beer is believed to be a 6000-year-old Sumerian tablet depicting people consuming alcohol through reed straws from a communal bowl. This ancient communal beer drinking is still practiced in our country where people use straws to drink the local beer brewed from millet called “Katubi or chipumu.”

During industrial revolution, the production of beer moved from artisanal manufacture which was at a small scale to industrial manufacture due to man’s ability to develop technology in the brewing industry. Today the brewing industry is a global business consisting of several dominant multinational companies and thousands of smaller producers of alcohol. In addition to generating revenue for the government in form of taxes, beer significantly contributes to national gross domestic product which is an important indicator of the economic performance of a country. More than 133 billion litres of beer are sold per year producing total global revenues of US$295 billion though such figures have potentially gone down due to coronavirus.

Despite the economic benefits and the pleasure that people derive from beer, alcohol, if taken in excess, can ruin a person’s life. Countless fatal road accidents in the country are quite often caused by people who drive motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol. For the love of beer, some motorists do not heed the caution by Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) which says,” If you are drinking beer, don’t drive, be smart, life is precious.” Loss of employment and demotions at places of work can also be attributed to employees who are found drunk while on duty. Workers who take alcohol at work places should know that they endanger their own safety and are a liability to their organisations.

Marriages have broken up on account of spouses who neglect their families due to excessive beer drinking. Courts of law are usually inundated with divorce cases related to gender-based violence and infidelity if perhaps the husband or wife is a drunkard as well. Once the divorce is granted by the court, children suffer because of one irresponsible parent who failed to control his or her drinking habit.

Regular consumption of alcohol sometimes leads to risky behaviour that increases the chance of getting HIV /AIDS or passing it on to others. Many people have indeed died from this deadly disease because of drinking beer carelessly. We cannot deny the fact that the increase in defilement and rape cases in our communities is the result of perpetrators who commit such felonies when they are drunk with alcohol. Drinking higher amounts of beer can cause many side effects that include flushing, confusion, trouble in controlling emotions, blackouts, loss of coordination, seizures, low blood sugar, vomiting, bleeding, diarrhoea and irregular heartbeat. But most seriously, beer damages the liver and multiplies the risk of liver cancer.

It is gratifying to observe that Zambian Breweries, the producer of bottled beer repeatedly warns its consumers against heavy alcohol consumption with messages such as “Drink responsibly “because its products may be harmful to their healthy. Drinking responsibly requires the awareness of how much beer you as an individual can consume without becoming impaired in any way. It is recommended that an individual can take 3-4 bottles of beer per day without necessarily getting drunk. For the motorist who drinks such volume of beer daily, he or she will achieve 0.38 millilitres of acceptable alcohol level in the blood.

Though coronavirus has caused havoc across the world, it has changed for the better beer drinking habits among some people. Due to closure of bars and night clubs, many people drink beer at home to save money for other important daily needs. Family bonds have been strengthened as beer guzzling husbands spend more time with their wives and children at home. Crime is slowly going down because bars and night clubs used to be hide outs for criminals. That is the life that we should expect to continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic so that more people can live sober and productive lives in the country.

The author is station manager – Mkushi Community Radio.