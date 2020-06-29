COVID-19 halts $100m for tourism sector

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S safari tourism sector is this year projecting to lose about US$100 million due to coronavirus with 168 safari lodges and camps closed, EcoTourism Association of Zambia chairperson Grant Cumings has said.

Mr Cumings said about 7,000 jobs are on the brink of being lost.

He said global travel restrictions have stopped all non-essential travel, which in turn has halted nearly all tourism activities and revenues.

Last Thursday, President Edgar Lungu announced the reopening of three international airports – Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola, Livingstone’s Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, and Mfuwe in Mambwe – which were closed in March this year due to COVID-19.

"Despite not having access to meaningful numbers of tourists and tourism revenues, tourism enterprises in Zambia are still obliged to comply with