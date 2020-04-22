COVID-19 grounds 5

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is investigating a suspicious death of a man of Choma at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) on Monday as Zambia records five new COVID-19 patients, all health workers.

This has brought the total number of infected frontline health staff to eight.

The suspicious death is that of a 52-year-old asthmatic man who fell ill last week and was treated at a health facility in Choma after he was diagnosed with CLICK TO READ MORE