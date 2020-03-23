COVID-19: Govt unveils counter measures

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, which started in China, has now spread to over 163 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a global pandemic.

The first case of COVID-19 happened in November in Wuhan city, Hubei Province.

The virus has infected 181,335 people globally and has killed about 8,900 people.

In Africa, the first case was recorded in February in Egypt. As COVID-19 continues to spread to other African countries, anxiety surrounding the situation also continues to rise.

The numbers have since escalated to 352 and 10 deaths have so far been recorded in Africa.

Zambia has recorded three cases of COVID-19. The victims include a Zambian couple that had travelled to France for