COVID-19 fight gets K2.7bn

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

COOPERATING partners have given Zambia K2.7 billion to enable the country to mitigate the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have joined the World Bank in providing financial support to Zambia to enable it to fight coronavirus, which has afflicted most countries.

The World Bank has provided US$57.60 million (about K1.05 billion) under its rapid-response facility.

Zambia has applied for an additional US$20 million (about K372 million) under the global financial institution’s COVID-19 fasttrack facility.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

CLICK TO READ MORE