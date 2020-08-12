COVID-19 ex-patients being re-admitted

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

SOME people who recovered from severe COVID-19 are experiencing shortness of breath and fatigue for about two months and are being re-admitted to health facilities for two weeks for monitoring.

And Zambia has recorded 65 new coronavirus cases with one suspected COVID-19 death, while 202 people have recovered from the disease.

Lead infectious diseases specialist Lloyd Mulenga also said most people who suffer from COVID-19 in Zambia have lung problems.

Professor Mulenga was speaking yesterday during the coronavirus update by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

“We are seeing that after recovering, patients are experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath which goes on for more than two months. CLICK TO READ MORE