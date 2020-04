MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

THE suspension of court sessions at local courts in Kitwe due to COVID-19 has left couples seeking

divorce with no choice but to continue living in holy matrimony with their estranged partners.

Local courts in Kitwe have suspended operations following the issuance of an internal memo by the Judiciary.

The courts are only attending to cases to do with orders of appointments, while divorce and defamation cases have been put on hold. CLICK TO READ MORE