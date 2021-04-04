COVID-19 deaths drop to zero

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

AS NUMBERS of COVID-19 positive cases keep dropping, no new deaths have been recorded in the 24 hours preceding yesterday.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has also reassured that the benefits of the vaccine AstraZeneca outweigh the perceived side-effects which have not been scientifically proven.

He said this yesterday in a statement on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia.

“On an uplifting note, we did not record any new deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19- related deaths still stands at 1,215, which includes 678 classified as COVID-19 deaths and 537 coronavirus- associated deaths,” he said.

Dr Chanda said 192 people have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 85,017.

He said 77 people are admitted to isolation facilities countrywide with 58 on oxygen and 10 who are in a critical condition.

He said 70 people tested positive to coronavirus out of 2,642 tests conducted in 24 hours preceding yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 88,800.

North-Western recorded 13 cases, Lusaka had