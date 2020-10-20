COVID-19 cumulative cases in Zambia reach 15,897

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE country has in the last 24 hours recorded 44 new cases of coronavirus, which has continued to ravage the world.

The first two cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country in March this year.

According to the latest coronavirus statistics shared by the Ministry of Health yesterday, the new cases have been reported from Lusaka, Solwezi, Kitwe, Mufulira, Kafue, Ndola, Nakonde and Chingola.

The 44 cases are out of the 2,592 tests done in the last 24 hours.

The 44 new cases bring the cumulative number of cases to 15,897 cases out of