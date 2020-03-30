COVID-19: Cases up by 1

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA records a new case of coronavirus to bring the total number of patients to 29, Government has urged the public to report any person who may have travelled to a high-risk country and is showing signs of the disease.

Speaking during a COVID-19 update briefing yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said one of the previous 28 patients reported on Sunday is in a critical condition while the rest are stable.

On March 18 this year, Zambia recorded the first two coronavirus cases from a couple that returned from CLICK TO READ MORE