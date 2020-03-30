News

COVID-19: Cases up by 1

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patient's sample into a box during coronavirus detection tests in the virology research labs at UZ Leuven university hospital in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. China has kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted and scours for vaccines to protect the rest. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
AS ZAMBIA records a new case of coronavirus to bring the total number of patients to 29, Government has urged the public to report any person who may have travelled to a high-risk country and is showing signs of the disease.
Speaking during a COVID-19 update briefing yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said one of the previous 28 patients reported on Sunday is in a critical condition while the rest are stable.
On March 18 this year, Zambia recorded the first two coronavirus cases from a couple that returned from CLICK TO READ MORE


