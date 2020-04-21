COVID-19 cases rise with more testing

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS the number of tests for coronavirus has increased, so has the number of confirmed cases, which have risen by four, with Kafue dominating.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections to 65, with two more patients being discharged after testing negative to the disease.

Recoveries now stand at 35, with 27 people admitted to isolation centres.

Updating the nation on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the four cases include a 22-year-old man, who is a primary contact to the 19-year-old woman of Bauleni Township who attempted suicide and