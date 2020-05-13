COVID-19: Abandoned kids and the pandemic

THE MINISTER’S DESK with VIOLET MENGO

Lusaka

EFFORTS to remove children from the streets have failed many times in the past, but this time around Government says it is determined to succeed because of the intrinsic public health threat.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development has embarked on an ambitious exercise to remove children from the streets and re-integrate them into the community to avert a potential public health threat.

Minister of Sport, Youth and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says Government is determined to remove all children from the streets across the country and ensure that they do not return there.

This is in the wake of the coronavirus, which has infected over four million people globally and claimed over 283,120 lives. As of May 12, 2020, Zambia had a cumulative total of 441 cases, 117 recoveries and seven deaths.

Government decided to remove the children from the streets out of fear that if they were left there, they would contract COVID-19 through multiple interactions with the people they seek alms from.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development, Zambia has over 900 children who live on the streets, with the majority being in Lusaka, followed by Kitwe and Ndola on the Copperbelt.

In an interview, Mr Mulenga said although in the past, measures to completely remove children from the streets had not yielded positive results, Government is now determined to succeed because the current situation is more critical than before.

“We have just embarked on the exercise of moving street kids to orphanages in a bid to protect them from contracting the virus from their potential clients as they ask for CLICK TO READ MORE