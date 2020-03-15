Covid-19: A lot more awareness needed

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

AS THE globe grapples with the coronavirus (Covid-19), whose death toll has now reached nearly 5,000, with over 134,000 infections, the threat on humanity is becoming increasingly ominous.

But with no confirmed case in Zambia yet, Covid-19 still seems a distant threat to some.

Ernest is a car spare parts salesperson at Kabwata market. He is clueless about the Covid-19 despite the buzz that has been going on.

He nonchalantly admits that he has heard the name before but has not taken time to read or find out what Covid-19 is.

“Is it really that serious?” he asks.

The only thing that he knows about Covid-19 is that it is a disease. He is not aware about its origins, symptoms, prevention or how it can be transmitted.

"I have heard that name before but to be honest, it's not something that I have paid attention to or taken time to investigate. I don't think a lot of people in my circle are