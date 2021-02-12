Court wants ‘vampires’ in school

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chipata

THE Chipata High Court has ordered two juveniles from a gang of youths calling themselves ‘Vampires’ to be taken to a reformatory school after they pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

The ‘Vampires’ attacked and robbed a Chipata resident of a mobile phone and wrist watch.

Lusaka-based judge Kazimbe Chenda, who is sitting in the Chipata High Court, convicted the two juveniles after they pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.

Three other juveniles who were jointly charged with the two were released after the State applied for a nolle prosequi, which was granted.

Facts of the matter are that the juveniles, jointly and while acting together, attacked George Zulu and stole a Blackberry mobile phone and wrist watch from him, all valued at K1,580, on November 10, 2019 in Chipata. CLICK

