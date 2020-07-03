Court upholds Chisamba shooter’s death sentence

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

A BUSINESSMAN of Chisamba has been condemned to death for shooting two game scouts at a private ranch.

In 2016, Francis Mweemba was convicted of two counts of murder by the High Court after he was found guilty of the offences.

He, however, appealed against the conviction.

According to evidence before the court, the game scouts were at a private game ranch in Chisamba when they heard gunshots.

After being deployed to go and investigate, they found fresh animal blood with boot marks leading away from the scene.

The court heard that as the scouts followed the tracks, they heard a sudden barrage of gunfire and later discovered that two of them were shot and injured. They later died. CLICK TO READ MORE