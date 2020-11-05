Court to decide if farmer can sue HH over land

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE High Court judge Chilombo Phiri has set December 14 this year as the date on which to rule whether or not Misheck Hambwalula can sue opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for allegedly buying his father’s farm illegally.

The ruling will be on whether or not a son can sue to protect the properties of his father.

This is in a case Mr Hambwalula, a peasant farmer of farm number 3226 in Zimba, has sued Mr Hichilema for allegedly illegally buying Bowood farm in Kalomo district.

Mr Hambwalula sued Mr Hichilema as beneficiary of the estate of the