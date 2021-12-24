Court throws out Faith Musonda lawsuit

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A JUDGE has dismissed a case in which Life Television sued Covenant Hills Limited for allegedly illegally using its trademark.

Lusaka High Court judge Marriam Bah-Matandala threw out the lawsuit by Life TV believed to be owned by journalist Faith Musonda for lack of progress. The court ruled that a lawsuit which is inactive 60 days after being filed can be dismissed.

"A perusal of the record reveals that there has been no action taken by the applicant (Life TV) since the matter was launched on September 20, 2021," judge Bah-Matandala ruled. Life TV was seeking an injunction to restrain Covenant Hills Limited from continuing to use the name of the broadcasting station as part of its trademark. In the lawsuit, Life TV cited Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) and Covenant Hills Limited as respondents. The private television station asked the court to order that PACRA expunge the trademark, Life Television, registered to Covenant Hills Limited, for want of a conflict with Life Television Limited's registered name. Life TV also sought damages and, further, a declaration that the registered trademake name, Life Television, registered to Covenant Hills, was illegal and void because it was in conflict with the plaintiff's registered name. The television station stated that on September 28 this year it sued Covenant Hills Limited, a company limited by shares, with a registered trademark, Life Television. The plaintiff stated that