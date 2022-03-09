Court sets April 14 on HH treason case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court will next month hear President Hakainde Hichilema’s application for it to stay proceedings in a case he sued the State for compensation over unlawful prosecution on treason charges.

Judge Pixie Yangailo has set April 14 as the date to hear an application for an order to stay proceedings in respect of Mr Hichilema, who is among the six plaintiffs in the case.

“Let all parties concerned attend before Justice Pixie Kasonde Yangailo in chambers on 14th April 2022.

“Soon thereafter, counsel for the plaintiffs may be heard in an application for an order to stay proceedings in respect of the first plaintiff,” the order reads in part.

This is in a case then as opposition United Party for National Development president, Mr Hichilema and five others sued the State for compensation over false imprisonment on treason charges.

The five other plaintiffs are Hamusonde Hamaleka, an accountant, Lason Mulilanduba, Prestorius Haloba, both farmers, Wallace Chakawa and Muleya Hachinda, who are businessmen.

In 2017, Mr Hichilema and the five were arrested and charged with treason for allegedly over-taking then President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade on CLICK TO READ MORE