Court News

Court sentences ‘strangler’ to death

June 24, 2020
1 Min Read

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe
A 29-YEAR-OLD man of Chambishi Township in Kalulushi district has been sentenced to death for killing his friend.
Convicting Jairos Nyirenda, Kitwe High Court judge-in-charge Timothy Katanekwa said the circumstantial evidence in the matter was overwhelming and connected only the accused person to the offence.
This is in a case Nyirenda was facing one count of murder.
Particulars of the offence were that on April 2, 2018 in Kalulushi, Nyirenda murdered CLICK TO READ MORE

Facebook Feed

Ad1