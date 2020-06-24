Court sentences ‘strangler’ to death

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A 29-YEAR-OLD man of Chambishi Township in Kalulushi district has been sentenced to death for killing his friend.

Convicting Jairos Nyirenda, Kitwe High Court judge-in-charge Timothy Katanekwa said the circumstantial evidence in the matter was overwhelming and connected only the accused person to the offence.

This is in a case Nyirenda was facing one count of murder.

Particulars of the offence were that on April 2, 2018 in Kalulushi, Nyirenda murdered