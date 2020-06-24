MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe
A 29-YEAR-OLD man of Chambishi Township in Kalulushi district has been sentenced to death for killing his friend.
Convicting Jairos Nyirenda, Kitwe High Court judge-in-charge Timothy Katanekwa said the circumstantial evidence in the matter was overwhelming and connected only the accused person to the offence.
This is in a case Nyirenda was facing one count of murder.
Particulars of the offence were that on April 2, 2018 in Kalulushi, Nyirenda murdered CLICK TO READ MORE
Court sentences ‘strangler’ to death
MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe