Court says eligibility was resolved in 2018

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a case United Party for National Development (UPND) Katuba Member of Parliament (MP) Bampi Kapalasa wanted it to clarify whether President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12 general elections.

The court refused to entertain the petition on grounds that it had already settled the matter in 2018.

“The first applicant’s originating summons is hereby dismissed in its entirety, and the second application of originating summons as regards Article 106 of the Constitution is also dismissed,” Judge Mungeni Mulenga read the judgment yesterday on behalf of six other judges.

On December 7, 2018, the Constitutional Court made a historic ruling which in effect declared President Lungu eligible to contest this year’s general elections.

The court ruled that after ascending to power in 2015 following the death of President Michael Sata, the incumbent only finished the CLICK TO READ MORE