Court rejects Vedanta application

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has declined to grant Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited an ex-parte application for joinder to the proceedings in a case Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM-IH) has asked the court to place Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) under provisional liquidation.

And the court has guided that it will only hear the winding up petition against KCM after an application for joinder is disposed of.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/