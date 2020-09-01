Court rejects Tukuta’s application

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE yesterday threw out an application by photographer Cornelius Mulenga to refer a case in which he is accused of defaming chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya to the High Court for constitutional reference.

Magistrate Lamerck Mwale dismissed the application on grounds that it had no merit and legal basis.

This is in a case in which Mulenga, alias Chellah Tukuta, 34, is charged with criminal libel.

On May 26 this year in Lusaka, Mulenga allegedly published a defamatory matter on Facebook which affected Ms Siliya.

Mulenga pleaded not guilty to the charge.

