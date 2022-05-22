Court rejects charms claim as grounds for divorce

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone Local Court has reconciled a couple after a man had sued his wife for divorce on grounds that she was fond of using charms. Senior Local Court Magistrate Jerry Mwaka told James Simfukwe and his wife Marjory Katuba that he would not grant them divorce because the reasons advanced were petty. Magistrate Mwaka reminded the couple that marriage was ordained by God. "Marriage was instituted by God who has stated that one man one woman. Any Christian should ensure that they abide by God's principles otherwise they will be Satanists. If you have another woman and you claim to be a Christian, it is wrong. You are lying, you are just like those Satanists who do rituals as the sin is the same," Magistrate Mwaka said. Simfukwe, 44, said he found charms in the house which allegedly belonged to his wife. "I found the charms on the door to the bedroom. I simply took photos of the same and the following morning I inquired about them but she expressed ignorance out them. She later claimed it was for her illness," he said. Simfukwe said he last had sex with his wife two months ago because she denied him his conjugal rights. The defendant, Katuba, 40, of Dambwa Township, said she was