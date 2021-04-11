Court ‘prescribes’ condoms

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

“GET more condoms for your son so that he stops indulging in unprotected sex and impregnating other people’s daughters,” a magistrate told a woman of Kabanana.

This is a matter in which Brighton Chirwa, 18, who is in Grade 12 at Highland High School, was dragged to court by Darius Sichilima, 41, for compensation for virginity damage and causing pregnancy.

Chirwa is alleged to have broken the virginity of and impregnated Sicilima’s daughter, Grace Nachilima, 18, who was also Grade 12 pupil at Kabanana Secondary School in 2019.

In his testimony, Chirwa told the court that he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that he was the one who broke Nachilima’s virginity.

“I knew Grace in 2018 and we started going out towards the end of 2019. I have had sex with her on CLICK TO READ MORE