Court paves way for chief’s installation

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

INSTALLATION of the heir to Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe in Chisamba can now proceed following a judge’s decision to refuse to grant Chief Liteta of Central Province an interim injunction halting the coronation of the traditional leader. Lusaka High Court judge Susan Wanjelani refused to grant the injunction on grounds that Charles Mulando, who is Chief Liteta, failed to demonstrate how he would suffer irreparable damages if his plea is not granted. This is in a case Chief Liteta sued chiefs Chitanda and Chamuka of the same province. The traditional leader was seeking an interim injunction to restrain Chief Chamuka from installing Chief Chitanda as Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe. Chief Liteta also wanted the court to grant him a permanent injunction restraining Phanwell Chikalakasa (Chief Chitanda) from holding himself as Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe. The traditional leader filed the suit in his capacity as ruler of the Lenje and longest-serving junior chief, as well as heir to the Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe throne. Chief Chitanda was cited in his capacity and as purported Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, while Morgan Ngulube, alias Chief Chamuka, was CLICK TO READ MORE