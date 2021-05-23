Court orders K8,000 for damage

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been ordered by the court to pay K8,000 for deflowering a 24-year-old woman.

This is a case Chalwe Bowa 54, a resident of Kabushi Township in Ndola, sued Obed Banda for compensation for damaging the virginity of his daughter.

Bowa told Kabushi Local Court that Banda impregnated his daughter in 2017 and accepted responsibility.

“We summoned him and he accepted. After the child was born, we charged him K8,000 because he accepted to marry our daughter, but to date he has not paid anything,” he told the court.

He said Banda has not been communicating and does not support the