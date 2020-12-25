Court grants bail to man accused of defaming President Lungu

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Kitwe Magistrate’s Court has granted K20,000 cash bail and two working sureties to a 24-year-old man of Kitwe accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

This is in a case Lawrence Kasonde allegedly defamed the head of State.

Particulars of the offence are that Kasonde allegedly brought the name of the republican President into ridicule after he published a video on Facebook containing insulting language on November 23 this year.

